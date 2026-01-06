Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tanker fuel spill at Circle K on Gallatin Pike shuts down north and southbound lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A tanker fuel spill at the Circle K at 4126 Gallatin Pike has shut down north and southbound lanes on Tuesday.

According to dispatch the lanes are shut down from McAlpine & Riverwood.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

