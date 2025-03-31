Tap here to watch our storm coverage for this Storm 5 Alert

Watch Now
Local Lebanon truck stop owner on financial stress and community support

Owning a small business is not for the faint of heart, especially in this economy. Jason Lamb's story with Uncle Pete reminds us of where our dollars are spent truly impacts our community and neighbors. But beware -- you'll be hungry for some home cookin' after watching this story!

-Carrie Sharp

