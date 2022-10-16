Watch Now
Targeted shooting kills 17-year-old, suspects wanted

Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 12:50:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seventeen-year-old Leroy Brown was shot at his home on Vista Lane early Sunday morning. Police say the deadly shooting was targeted, but the motive is unknown at this time.

Brown's family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Homicide Unit detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting. So far, investigations indicate that at least two suspects were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

