Tariffs on Chinese goods put pressure on local beauty supply store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — President Donald Trump announced a temporary 90-day suspension on reciprocal tariffs for most nations in a move the White House says is designed to encourage new and fairer trade agreements. But one major exception remains: China.

Tariffs on Chinese imports will surge to 125%, following Beijing's decision to raise its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods to 84% earlier this week.

While administration officials insist the policy shift was not influenced by recent fluctuations in the stock market, small business owners across the country say they’re already feeling the squeeze.

Lawanda Majors, owner of Major Styllz Beauty Supply in Madison, says the escalating trade tensions are hitting her store hard.

“The wigs, the braided hair, the clothing, the lashes, the earrings—everything is made in China,” Majors said.

Majors, who launched her store in March 2023 after working for years in the beauty industry, says she was inspired by her sister to take the leap from employee to entrepreneur.

Since then, she’s built a loyal customer base by keeping prices low and staying responsive to their needs.

“When they come here and ask me, well, do you have this? And I’m like, what is this? Okay, I’m going to look it up, and I get it, and they’re so happy when I get it,” she said.

But now, with her Chinese vendors warning of increased costs due to the new tariffs, Majors is facing tough choices.

“All my vendors sent me a price, said it’s going to go up,” she said. “I try to make it reasonable for them, or whatever, but it’s hard. I ain’t going to lie, I was sitting back thinking, like, okay, is this going to work? Like, is it going to work for me, or should I stay in business? But I’m going to stay.”

While Majors says she would love to buy American-made products, the higher price tags make that unrealistic for her store’s current business model.

The White House maintains that many nations are now moving toward renegotiating trade deals that are more favorable to the U.S., a goal long pursued by President Trump.

Still, the pain is being felt on the ground—particularly among small business owners who depend heavily on Chinese imports to stay afloat.

Majors hopes a diplomatic resolution can be reached soon, one that eases the pressure on small retailers like hers.

