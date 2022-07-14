Task force created to connect youth with growing Nashville industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new task force from Mayor John Cooper aims to have a long-term impact on Nashville's booming economy.

Part of the task force’s plan will focus on workforce development in leading industries in the city — music and entertainment, tourism and hospitality, health care management and technology — to create a talent pipeline for the future.

A news release from the mayor's office said the efforts will focus on ages as young as middle school by teaching students about the growing industries and providing them with hands-on learning opportunities.

It will also be focusing on young adults to connect them to good-paying jobs and the resources for them to succeed.

Members call this new initiative a win-win due to the growing need for jobs in Nashville. They believe the investment in the future workforce and leaders will provide long-term growth in communities and provide a place where employers know they can find skilled staff.

This comes at a time when Nashville’s current unemployment rate is about 3%.