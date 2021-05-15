Taskforce created to increase college graduation rates for Black males in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A man on a mission to make sure more Black males graduate from college in Tennessee.

Darrell Freeman says the numbers are falling behind from years before and he wants to help increase the rates in and around the state.

"As a private citizen as entrepreneur, as a businessman this is where I want to make a difference."

Freeman has accomplished a lot of things.

"I'm an entrepreneur, philanthropist, pilot, father for, happily married to the same woman for almost 30 years."

His hard work has paid off making him a multimillionaire. Freeman says he's the first in his family to graduate college. His parents dropped out of high school in the 1950s.

He credits his success to his education.

The Middle Tennessee State University alum when from walking the halls as a student to sitting on the board of regents.

It was there when he says his new passion to close the gaps in the post-secondary attainment rates for Black males across the state became his new goal.

"I took an idea to help black males to the Tennessee Higher Education Commission and they loved it," Freeman said.

Led by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, the Black Male Success Initiative came to life.

According to THEC, the Initiative is designed to identify, and implement best practices and resources to support Black males across the state.

"The number of African-American males go into our colleges and universities has gone from 13,502 to 11,491 from 2015 to the fall of 2020," said Freeman.

Data from THEC says, the post-secondary graduation rates for Black males in the state of Tennessee are astonishingly low compared to counterparts across the state.

The six-year graduation rates for Black males (26 percent) were 20-22 percentage points lower than the average six-year overall graduation rate (47 percent) at our public universities and community colleges. Additionally, the statewide fall-fall retention rates for Black males (57 percent) are roughly 11-13 percentage points lower compared to the rates for all students (69 percent) at the same institutions.

"The numbers are very discouraging, and most people don’t know about the numbers," said Freeman.

However, Freeman says there is hope.

THEC, Freeman and the other task force members are so far looking at five actions to help more Black males graduate from college.