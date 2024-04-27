Taste wines from all over the world at the Nashville Wine and Food Festival

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's annual Wine and Food Festival is Saturday — and there will be wines from all over the world, along with local favorite foods and retail vendors, will be there.

The event is in The Omni Nashville Hotel: Second Level in the Legends Ballroom: 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203.

General admission tickets get you a Riedel wine glass for tasting, access to seminars and live demonstrations, wine, food and retail vendors, the beer garden and live entertainment!

Here's a list of the seminars happening throughout the day:

2:00 p.m.

"Hidden Villages of Burgundy"



Explores alternatives for Burgundy wines without the high cost

You get to taste six Burgundy wines and hear about these emerging villages in the world's most famous wine region

"Fresh Faces of California: The Wines of Massican and the Languages of Yes"

Talk with some famous California winery owners

3:00 p.m.“Cabernet Face-Off: Napa VS Sonoma”



French wines and their stardom — champagne, Burgundy, Loire Valley, Alsace and more

4:00 p.m. “How to Drink Australian”



Pretty self explanatory: delve into the world of Australian wines!

“The of Rias Baixas and the Future of Albarino”

Dive into the history of Rías Baixas and the Future of Albariño with Diego Ríos, Head Winemaker at Granbazán.

7:00 p.m.“Renegade Lemonade Lemon Wine, Where Have You Been All My Life?”



First wine ever made from 100% lemons! Learn more about its creation, and its launch in Tennessee this year.

8:00 p.m.“Changing the Narrative with High Rise Cannabis Seltzers”

You can learn more about the festival on the website.