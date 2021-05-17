Tax Day 2021: Some Tennesseans eligible for special extension, what you need to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's officially Tax Day, a month later than normal on account of the pandemic. This change is giving everyone, including the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), more time following changes that affect taxes from the COVID relief package.

But Monday is the day you need to file and pay any federal income taxes you owe from last year.

Filing state taxes are also due today here in Tennessee. If you need more time, you can file for an extension, but it needs to be done today. This is just an extension for filing not paying what you owe.

But before you panic and rush to file for an extension, some of you in our viewing area were already given extra time because of the severe weather. The IRS says that those of you who were impacted by storms that began on March 25 of this year now have until August 2 to file and make payments.

Several Middle Tennessee counties have been impacted by recent storms, including Davidson, Williamson and Cheatham.

According to the IRS, because of a recent disaster declaration, it allows them to postpone some tax deadlines for those who live or have a business in the disaster area.

The IRS says it automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. However, if you live or have a business located outside the covered disaster area, you should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

