Tax day is April 15, and Airbnb contributed almost $18 million in tourism taxes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tomorrow is tax day, and Airbnb shared some numbers they contributed to 2023 tourism tax dollars in Tennessee ahead of the occasion.

In 2023 in Davidson County, Airbnb got to almost $18 million in tourism taxes from their hosts. In Tennessee as a whole, the number collected and remitted in 2023 reached $135 million. Since 2018, more than $425 million has been collected for all of Tennessee.

A part of these dollars is being given to the Barnes Fund.

What does the Barnes Fund do?

It helped create a housing trust fund that issues grants to nonprofit housing developers, thanks to legislation passed in Tennessee in 2015. It also gives one percent of local occupancy taxes from short-term rentals in Nashville to a housing trust fund, which helps create more affordable housing units in Nashville.

According to Airbnb, since the Barnes Fund started more than $15 million has been generated for affordable housing.

