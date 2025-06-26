Tax relief available for those impacted by severe weather from April 2nd to the 6th

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tax relief is available to those who were impacted by severe weather from April 2nd to the 6th.

A refund of up to $2,500 is available for Tennessee sales tax paid on eligible items, which include:

major appliances purchased for $3,200 or less,

residential furniture purchased for $3,200 or less, and

residential building supplies purchased for $500 or less.

Individuals must apply and receive individual financial assistance from FEMA and wait until they have made all purchases before they file a claim for a refund.

Visit the Department of Revenue’s website for more information on the refund program.

“We want to make storm survivors aware of our program, so that when they are ready to rebuild, they know this tax relief is available,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We encourage people to save their FEMA decision letter and store receipts, as those are required for the refund application.”

