Tax relief event brings enrollment help to Hermitage homeowners

Hermitage homeowners who qualify for property tax savings will have a new chance to enroll closer to home next week. A Tax Relief and Tax Freeze outreach event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 10, at the Hermitage Police Precinct from 10 a.m. to noon, offering older homeowners, disabled homeowners, and disabled veterans easier access to assistance.

The session is part of a broader effort to remove barriers for vulnerable residents who may struggle to travel downtown for enrollment. Once seated with a Tax Relief and Freeze specialist, the application process typically takes about 35 minutes.

The outreach is led by Metropolitan Trustee Erica S. Gilmore, who is partnering with District 14 Metro Councilmember Jordan Huffman to bring the program into the community. Gilmore has already hosted enrollment opportunities in several neighborhoods, including Goodlettsville, The Nations, East Nashville, and Antioch.

Registration is required for the Hermitage event, and applicants must bring their 2024 tax return and all supporting documents (see below) to complete enrollment. Disabled veterans and surviving spouses applying for Tax Relief are not required to provide a tax return.

Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County

Residents may also apply in person at the Trustee’s Office at 700 President Ronald Reagan Way, Suite 220, in Nashville through April 4, 2026.