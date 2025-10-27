Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor Sheridan has closed in on a long-term film and television deal with NBCUniversal

Taylor Sheridan
Taylor Jewell/Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP
Director Taylor Sheridan poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Wind River, at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)
Taylor Sheridan
Taylor Sheridan has closed in on a long-term film and television deal with NBCUniversal, according to Deadline.

This five-year deal will begin on January 1, 2029 after his current deal with Paramount ends.

Sheridan is best known as the co-creator of the television series Yellowstone and creator of its prequels 1883 and 1923.

