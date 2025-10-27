Taylor Sheridan has closed in on a long-term film and television deal with NBCUniversal, according to Deadline.
This five-year deal will begin on January 1, 2029 after his current deal with Paramount ends.
Sheridan is best known as the co-creator of the television series Yellowstone and creator of its prequels 1883 and 1923.
