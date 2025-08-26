Taylor Swift announces her engagement to Travis Kelce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring and said...
Taylor Swift has just announced that she and Travis Kelce are engaged!
The couple began dating in the summer of 2023, after Kelce attended one of her Eras Tour shows in Kansas City. They made their relationship public that October.
