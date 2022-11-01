Taylor Swift bringing 'The Eras Tour' to Nissan Stadium next May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Calling all Swifties!

Taylor Swift's upcoming tour will be making a stop in Nashville next year.

The Eras Tour will be at Nissan Stadium on May 6. Swift will be accompanied by special guests Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE. This marks her first tour since "Reputation" in 2018.

We’re SPARKLING with this news 💎 ✨ @taylorswift13 is bringing Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour to Nissan Stadium on May 6 with special guests Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE. pic.twitter.com/URER1857H4 — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) November 1, 2022

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona and will end on August 5 in Los Angeles.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. November 18. Fans can register for a chance at early access to the presale through Ticketmaster.

Register now for a chance at early ticket access with TaylorSwiftTix Presale powered by Verified Fan. #TSTheErasTour



Sign up at https://t.co/gJqvvaJeWB — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) November 1, 2022

Swift's latest record "Midnights" has been out for less than two weeks, but is already making history. Billboard reported that she's now the first artist to claim its entire top 10 in a single time frame — all of which are from her latest album.