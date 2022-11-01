Watch Now
Taylor Swift bringing 'The Eras Tour' to Nissan Stadium next May

Taylor Swift
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an "In Conversation with Taylor Swift" event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Taylor Swift
Posted at 8:14 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 09:30:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Calling all Swifties!

Taylor Swift's upcoming tour will be making a stop in Nashville next year.

The Eras Tour will be at Nissan Stadium on May 6. Swift will be accompanied by special guests Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE. This marks her first tour since "Reputation" in 2018.

The U.S. leg of the tour kicks off on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona and will end on August 5 in Los Angeles.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. November 18. Fans can register for a chance at early access to the presale through Ticketmaster.

Swift's latest record "Midnights" has been out for less than two weeks, but is already making history. Billboard reported that she's now the first artist to claim its entire top 10 in a single time frame — all of which are from her latest album.

