Taylor Swift fans sue Ticketmaster after 'Eras Tour' ticket chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Taylor Swift fans are fighting back against Ticketmaster after last month's ticketing debacle. More than two dozen fans are suing the company for fraud, price fixing and antitrust violations.

The lawsuit was filed last week in California and has 26 fans on board, according to Rolling Stone. They'll now act as a voice for the millions of fans that felt conned out of tickets.

The suit said some waited eight hours and still were unable to buy tickets, accusing Ticketmaster of intentionally misleading fans by allowing scalpers and bots access to the presale before them.

The new complaint seeks a civil fine of $2,500 per violation, alongside plaintiffs seeking the costs of attorneys’ fees, and any additional relief the court deems.

The chaos started when the company provided presale codes, but couldn't meet the demand. Swift put out her own statement saying Ticketmaster assured her they could handle it. The presale mess caused sales for general tickets to be canceled.

All of this is happening as senators, including Marsha Blackburn, are asking the Federal Trade Commission what it is doing to prevent future incidents with ticket-buying bots.

The Department of Justice's antitrust division had also launched an investigation into Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation ahead of the presale.