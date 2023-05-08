Taylor Swift plays on despite heavy rain throughout final show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A night full of rain didn't stop Taylor Swift's last night at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. The pop star played her full set after a four-hour delay, dedicated to giving fans what they paid for.

The show let out just after 1 a.m., almost two hours later than the previous nights. Fans were adamant about staying and making sure all the effort to get a ticket was put to good use.

During the delay, fans had to shelter in place because of lightning for several hours. The openers were nixed to ensure Taylor had enough time to do her full three-hour set.

Friday and Saturday set attendance records for Nissan with 70,000 on the first night and even more the second. A final count is still yet to be released from Nissan.

Fans inside said it stayed packed almost throughout the whole show. Now crews are tearing down this massive production inside as they head to Philadelphia next.