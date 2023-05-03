Watch Now
Taylor Swift's Eras tour to open merch truck Wednesday, traffic expected around Nissan Stadium

Posted at 4:23 AM, May 03, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In just two days Taylor Swift will be in Music City and thousands of "Swifties" will reign upon Nissan Stadium for her three-night concert stop.

But drivers may start seeing some of those fans as early as Wednesday. The merchandise truck will open at noon inside Lot R outside of Nissan.

The truck will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Well in other cities, the merch truck has caused long lines on site and a lot of traffic around stadiums. So drivers should be aware of any extra traffic that could be around Nissan the remainder of the week.

