TBI: Addiction recovery clinic owner indicted on fraud charges

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The owner of an addiction recovery clinic has been indicted on fraud charges after TBI agents say she used the credentials of doctors to get prescriptions for a family member.

38-year-old Lindsay Chelette was the owner of the Harpeth Recovery Clinic in Spring Hill.

TBI says she frequently used the credentials of doctors to write, submit and receive prescriptions for a family between February 2019 and February 2021.

Chelette also submitted claims for service to a TennCare managed care company for a patient who was already dead.

She was indicted this week on two counts of TennCare fraud, six counts of prescription drug fraud, six counts of identity theft and six counts of forgery.

The Harpeth Recovery Clinic has been closed. Agents say it was being operated without a proper license.

