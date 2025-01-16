TBI agents investigating deadly shooting involving an officer in Johnson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TBI agents are investigating a shooting involving an officer in Johnson County on Wednesday.
According to officials, just before 10:30 p.m., deputies from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the 300 block of Cross Mountain Road in Mountain City for a search warrant.
Preliminary information indicated that when deputies arrived, Alexander James Russom fired shots. Deputies returned fire, striking Russom.
He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
A Johnson County K9 was also shot during the incident and no other deputies were injured.
TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
