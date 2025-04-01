Watch Now
TBI agents investigating reported officer-involved shooting in Bedford County

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents responded to a reported officer-involved shooting in Shelbyville along State Road 64 Monday evening.

The TBI says 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter requested the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Newschannel5 will update this article as more information is released.

