TBI agents investigating reported officer-involved shooting in Bedford County

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents responded to a reported officer-involved shooting in Shelbyville along State Road 64 Monday evening.

The TBI says 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter requested the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

Newschannel5 will update this article as more information is released.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.