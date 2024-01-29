Watch Now
TBI and Metro Police need help finding 11-year-old Genesis Howard

Posted at 4:28 PM, Jan 29, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 11-year-old Genesis Howard is missing. She was last seen by her family on Jan. 23, according to officials.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants, and shoes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she may be in the area of University Court or Lena Street.

If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or MNPD Nashville (615) 862-8600.


