TBI and Metro Police need help finding 11-year-old Genesis Howard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 11-year-old Genesis Howard is missing. She was last seen by her family on Jan. 23, according to officials.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants, and shoes. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she may be in the area of University Court or Lena Street.
If you see her, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or MNPD Nashville (615) 862-8600.
