TBI announce arrest of "Most Wanted" suspect tied to shooting death of 16-year-old in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI announced an arrest of an 18-year-old on their "Most Wanted" list after he allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old in Hendersonville last month.

18-year-old Amani Terrell Jordan was arrested in Antioch overnight. Hendersonville police say they responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Vulco Drive on January 12th. When officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old from Nashville dead from gunshot wounds.

No suspect was known until the next day. Police obtained a warrant for Jordan's arrest. The victim name has not been released. Jordan faces a charge second degree homicide.

