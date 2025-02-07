TBI announce arrest of "Most Wanted" suspect tied to shooting death of 16-year-old in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI announced an arrest of an 18-year-old on their "Most Wanted" list after he allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old in Hendersonville last month.
18-year-old Amani Terrell Jordan was arrested in Antioch overnight. Hendersonville police say they responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Vulco Drive on January 12th. When officers got to the scene, they found a 16-year-old from Nashville dead from gunshot wounds.
No suspect was known until the next day. Police obtained a warrant for Jordan's arrest. The victim name has not been released. Jordan faces a charge second degree homicide.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
With new technology comes new ways to help people. This story shows a great use of AI that is starting to be rolled out in Tennessee. This one can help those who may be blind, deaf or neurodiverse navigate the Tennessee State Library and Archives from an app on their smart phone.
-Lelan Statom