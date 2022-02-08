TBI arrests 13 men in sex crimes investigation

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested 13 men accused of seeking sex from minors in an undercover investigation.

During a two-day period in early February, undercover officers placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex. The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors. Those who responded were booked into the Sumner County Jail.

Five agencies — the TBI Human Trafficking Unit, Hendersonville Police Department, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force — worked on the operation.

This is the second such operation conducted by TBI special agents and other law enforcement partners in 2022.

In 2021, 13 similar operations were conducted across the state, aimed at reducing human trafficking.

WHO WAS ARRESTED AND THEIR CHARGES