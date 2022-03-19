TBI arrests man following Fairfield Glade shooting

FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested following a shooting in the Fairfield Glade area on March 18.

57-year-old Tony Davenport was arrested by Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agents. TBI responded to a call in the 20 block of Grouse Court in Fairfield Glade Friday. TBI reported that three individuals had been shot when they arrived on the scene.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Jacob Lewis, 24-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting. The other victims were sent to the hospital for treatment.

No other information regarding the health of the other two individuals is available at this time.

Davenport is charged with killing a neighbor and injuring two other people. He is currently in the Cumberland County Jail on a first-degree murder charge, as well as two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.