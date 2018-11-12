TBI asks for help in identifying body of woman found in DeKalb Co.

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials have asked for the public's help in identifying a body found in DeKalb County.

The woman's body was found Monday morning in a yard in Smithville. Officers were not able to identify the woman or her cause of death.

She was described as being about 30-40 years old with sandy blonde hair, 5'4" tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She was wearing maroon medical scrubs, brown boots. An orange Home Depot jersey, brown jacket and blue shirt were also at the scene. She has pierced belly button and a cross tattoo on the back of her neck.

She also appeared to have a "M", "W" or "3" tattooed on her right hand.

Anyone with information on who she may be was asked to call the DeKalb Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000 or TBI tip line at 1-800-TBI-FIND.