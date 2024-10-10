TBI: Caregiver charged with sexual assault and neglect in Sumner County

GALLATIN, Tenn. — A Sumner County man acting as the caregiver for a vulnerable adult was charged and arrested last month after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents received allegations of abuse against the vulnerable adult.

Boris Whitworth, 69, was charged with two counts of aggravated rape, one count of neglect of a vulnerable adult and one count of sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult on September 4.

Nathan Nichols, 18th Judicial District Assistant Attorney General, requested an investigation by TBI agents in June after allegations of abuse were made against Whitworth. The 35-year-old victim was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center from Sumner County Regional Medical Center, needing treatment for injuries sustained during an assault.

Whitworth was booked into the Sumner County Jail and is currently being held on $300,000 bond.

TBI included the following statement with their arrest report:

"The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law."

