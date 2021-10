STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Deputies in Stewart County have arrested a 75-year-old man in a woman's death.

Terence Brazil is charged with first degree murder and tampering with evidence following the death of a woman.

Stewart County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say they were called to a home on Commissary Hollow Road in Indianan Mound and found a woman dead inside.

The incident remains under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Stewart County Sheriff's Office.