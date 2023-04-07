TBI director shares new details on The Covenant School shooter's manifesto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There are exclusive new details about the so-called manifesto left by The Covenant School shooter.

Authorities have yet to release what was written publicly. But TBI director David Rausch did talk candidly about the contents of the manifesto at a Tennessee Sheriffs' Association meeting. Rausch said what police found isn't so much a manifesto spelling out a target but a series of rambling writings indicating no clear motive.

Investigators searched the Nashville home of the Covenant School shooter leaving with among other things — a number or handwritten journals, some videos and computer hard drives. Rausch told sheriffs that the review so far of the material finds that the killer did not write about specific political, religious or social issues. In fact, a primary focus in the journals is on idolizing those who committed prior school shootings.

She appears to have followed their lead planning for months and acted alone.

Scott Augenbaum — a former FBI agent — says federal agents, the TBI and police will be thorough.

"We have teams scouring the internet, social media, talking to friends, seeing what the motivation is for this. Who was behind this, what kind of clues we can learn from this?"

Certainly more details will emerge. But at this point, Rausch indicated it does not appear the shooter wrote of any particular agenda regarding politics or to target a specific person or religion. So, for now, a clear motive remains a mystery.

There are many rumors and unconfirmed conclusions fed by conspiracy theories. But none of them have yet been confirmed by actual facts.

Hopefully, at some point, the so-called manifesto or journal writings will be made public so people can see for themselves. The writings remain under careful review not only by Metro police, but also by the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia.