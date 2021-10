MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A TBI drug investigation has landed two people behind bars on drug and firearm charges.

Special agents arrested 35-year-old Nathaniel Buchanan and 32-year-old Yoshani King Wednesday after a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Wenlon Drive.

TBI Nathaniel Buchanan

TBI Yoshani King

Agents found cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana at the home. Two firearms were also recovered along with cash.

Both Buchanan and King were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.