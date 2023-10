CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has ended an endangered child alert out of Chattanooga after a missing 2-year-old was found safe Sunday morning.

Journee Jones was found with her non-custodial father, Corey Jones. Journee is safe following the incident and her Corey Jones is in the custody of the Chattanooga Police Department for custodial interference charge.

TBI Corey Jones