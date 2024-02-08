TBI exhuming the body of Sheriff Buford Pusser's wife

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The case is still open into the murder of Pauline Pusser, the former wife of McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser.

At the time, Pusser was the youngest sheriff in office in Tennessee's history. The 1970s movie "Walking Tall" was created about Pusser's life. His wife died in 1967. As was reported at the time, Pusser and his were going toward a disturbance in McNairy County when another vehicle came at the two at high speed and opened fire. Pauline died, but Buford survived, even though he was shot in the jaw.

"Today, TBI special agents were at the Adamsville Cemetery to oversee the exhumation of the body of Pauline Pusser," TBI officials said in a statement. "Pauline was fatally shot on Aug. 12, 1967, in McNairy County, and the Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification was called in to investigate. As we have evolved to become the independent agency that we are today, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, this case has remained an active investigation. As with any unresolved case, agents have continued to reexamine files and follow any and all leads."

The TBI said a recent tip caused a review of the case file, and it showed that an autopsy never happened on Pauline's body.

"With the support of Pauline’s family and in consultation with 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI requested the exhumation in an attempt to answer critical questions and provide crucial information that may assist in identifying the person or persons responsible for Pauline Pusser’s death," officials said.