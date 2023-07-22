Watch Now
TBI homicide investigation ends with the arrest of one DeKalb Co. man

WTVF, FILE photo
39-year-old Jarrett L. Manning was arrested Saturday morning and charged with second degree murder.

This all began around 2:00 AM early Saturday morning with a shooting report at a home on Kings Court Circle in Smithville.

Police say one man, 56-year-old Thomas D. Thomason, was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

The TBI says agents joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation and determined Manning to be the one responsible for Thomason's death.

Jarrett Manning is being held on a $500,000 bond.

