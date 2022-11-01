Watch Now
News

Actions

TBI: I-24 shut down at Exit 11 for reported shooting

crime scene police lights sirens caution tape generic
WTVF
crime scene police lights sirens caution tape generic
Posted at 8:53 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 22:33:43-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were called to a reported shooting on I-24 Monday evening in Robertson County.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Patrol and Clarksville Police Department were asked to shut down I-24 at Exit 11 just after 7 p.m. at the request of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Robertson County Sheriff's Office. All eastbound lanes are blocked and the exit ramp closed.

Newschannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap