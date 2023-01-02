TBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Cheatham Co.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Cheatham County late Sunday.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at about 9:25p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Old Clarksville Pike and Randy Road.

The Sheriff's Office said the deputy who was involved in the shooting is alright; however, they would not comment on the status of the person who was shot.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.