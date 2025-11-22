TBI investigates deputy-involved shooting in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Hamilton County.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday at a gas station located at the intersection of Highway 58 and Murray Hills Drive. Deputies had been responding to a report of a stolen vehicle near the 4300 block of Highway 58 when they located the vehicle at the station and attempted to contact the driver.

For reasons that remain under investigation, the situation escalated, and two deputies fired at the vehicle, striking the driver. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

As standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, District Attorney Coty Wamp requested the TBI to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances of the incident. TBI agents are now gathering evidence, interviewing witnesses, and working to determine what led up to the gunfire. The agency emphasized that it serves only as a fact-finder and does not decide whether the deputies’ actions were justified; that determination will be made by the District Attorney once the investigation is complete.

The deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave, also standard protocol. Their names have not been released.