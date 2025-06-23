TBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead at a Memphis gas station early Monday morning.

According to preliminary information, Memphis police officers responded to a report of an armed subject at a gas station in the 4200 block of Winchester Road at approximately 5:48 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man standing in front of the building. After being confronted by an officer, the man retreated into the business and refused to surrender.

The TBI reports that when the officer followed the individual into the gas station, the man charged the officer with a screwdriver in his hand, striking the officer in his vest. The officer then fired his weapon, striking the man.

The subject was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.

An individual who was injured by the subject before officers arrived was treated and released at a local hospital.

The investigation was requested by 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy. TBI special agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

"Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration," the TBI said.

The TBI does not identify officers involved in these types of incidents. Any updates on the investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.

