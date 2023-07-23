TBI investigates officer-involved shooting after 911 call, SWAT team entry

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WTVF) — The TBI released a statement on Saturday night about an officer-involved shooting that took place with officers from the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

According to the TBI, at 11:12 a.m. a 911 call for help was made frome someone at the 2600 block of Old Chillhowee Road.

Deputies arrived and encountered a separate person inside the house who refused to come outside.

The SWAT team responded then, and began to negotiate with the person who wouln't leave the residence. After a long period of talking, the SWAT team entered the house.

One of the SWAT members fired and struck the person in the house. The reason for the shooting is still under investigation, according to TBI officials.

The individual who was shot was taken to an area hospital treatment. The TBI said that no one else was injured, including officers.

This is an ongoing investigation by the TBI, and we will update the story as we are given more information.