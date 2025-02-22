TBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Smyrna as suspect captured and another remains at large

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred around 2 a.m. on Saturday at an apartment complex on Great Circle in Smyrna.

Smyrna police officers responded to reports of damaged vehicles and began a foot chase after the suspects upon their arrival. During the pursuit, one officer fired his service weapon, striking one of the suspects.

The injured suspect was captured and transported to a nearby hospital, while the other suspect remains at large.

Fortunately, no law enforcement officers were injured in this incident.

This is an ongoing story, we will update you when we receive more information.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.