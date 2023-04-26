TBI investigates shooting involving Perry County deputy

LINDEN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving a deputy with the Perry County Sheriff's Office that happened at a car wash Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies with the Perry County Sheriff's Office were called to a car wash in the 700 block of Highway 13 around 2:30 p.m. for a man who was seen "slumped over in a truck," according to TBI.

While the deputies were interacting with the man in the vehicle, he reportedly fired a shot, which resulted in a deputy firing a return shot at the man. The unidentified man was shot at least once, but the initial report from TBI says it is unclear if the gunshot was from the deputy or self-inflicted.

The man who was shot is in the hospital, his condition is unknown. No deputies or other law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, says TBI.

TBI agents are collecting evidence and interviews to determine all the facts of the events surrounding this shooting. Their findings will be shared with the district attorney general "for his further review and consideration," according to their release about the shooting.