Stolen car investigation leads to Wilson Co. deputy shooting suspect, TBI now involved

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation into a deputy-involved shooting in Wilson County.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet.

According to investigators, a deputy was called to the area to check for a stolen vehicle that had pinged in the area. The TBI said as the driver attempted to leave the area, he hit police vehicles and drove toward a deputy. This led the deputy to fire at the vehicle. The TBI said the driver refused to stop and drove away.

Metro Nashville police said the same stolen vehicle was found on Baton Rouge Drive in Hermitage after the shooting. When officers arrived, they said they found one of the suspects sitting in front of a house with a gunshot wound. A second suspect wasn't hurt and was being questioned by the TBI.

The injured suspect was taken to Skyline Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The TBI said the investigation remains active and ongoing.