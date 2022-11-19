TBI investigating Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

WOODBURY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a Cannon County corrections officer was accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

The investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Brendan Michael Lee.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Brendan Michael Lee

The investigation revealed that Lee assaulted an ex-girlfriend after an argument at her home on Friday.

TBI obtained a warrant Friday afternoon charging Lee with aggravated domestic assault.

Lee has been arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $1,500 bond.