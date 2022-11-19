Watch Now
TBI investigating Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

WTVF, FILE photo
Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-19 11:19:13-05

WOODBURY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a Cannon County corrections officer was accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

The investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations resulted in the arrest of 20-year-old Brendan Michael Lee.

Brendan Michael Lee
The investigation revealed that Lee assaulted an ex-girlfriend after an argument at her home on Friday.

TBI obtained a warrant Friday afternoon charging Lee with aggravated domestic assault.

Lee has been arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

