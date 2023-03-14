TBI investigating deadly shooting in Madison Co. involving a police officer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a man's death in Madison County Sunday evening.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department were called to a home on Bronzewood Cove around 6 p.m. after gunshots were reported at the property. Officers who responded to the call say they found 31-year-old Glennard Herndon in the backyard holding a gun, says TBI in their initial fact-finding report.

Initial reports from Jackson police shared with TBI investigators claim that Herndon "pointed his firearm in the direction of the officers," while officers were speaking with him. One officer shot and struck Herndon. Herndon was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead. No officers were injured in the incident.

TBI agents are conducting interviews and collecting evidence to determine what happened leading up to the shooting. TBI was requested by 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens to investigate this incident. All findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the investigative process.

TBI investigators are used to determine the facts of the case and present them to the District Attorney General, who will determine if the officer who fired their weapon was justified in their action.

The investigation into this shooting is active and ongoing.