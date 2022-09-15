Watch Now
TBI investigating shooting that left one man dead Wednesday night in Gruetli-Laager

Posted at 11:34 AM, Sep 15, 2022
GRUETLI-LAAGER, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is investigating a shooting involving the Grundy County Sheriff's Office that left one man dead on Wednesday.

According to officials, Grundy County deputies responded to the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager following reports of a man with a rifle pointing his weapon at vehicles that passed by.

Once making contact with the man, identified as 68-year-old Joe Pickett carrying a pellet rifle. Deputies reportedly gave him commands to drop the weapon but Pickett instead fired his weapon at them.

A deputy then fired his weapon, striking Pickett. The 68-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

