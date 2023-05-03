Watch Now
News

Actions

TBI investigating source of false active shooter calls made recently

T
WTVF, FILE photo
T
Posted at 11:53 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 12:53:15-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is actively working with state and federal partners to find out the source of a number of hoax calls involving active shooters.

There have been a number of calls placed to local law enforcement reporting these incidents, including one at Dyersburg High School.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, they responded to the school in reference to a false report of a shooting, causing the school to go on lockdown.

Police notified the FBI of the false call and are continuing to investigate the report.

At this time, the TBI says that none of these reports have been proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap