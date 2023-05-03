TBI investigating source of false active shooter calls made recently

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations is actively working with state and federal partners to find out the source of a number of hoax calls involving active shooters.

There have been a number of calls placed to local law enforcement reporting these incidents, including one at Dyersburg High School.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, they responded to the school in reference to a false report of a shooting, causing the school to go on lockdown.

Police notified the FBI of the false call and are continuing to investigate the report.

At this time, the TBI says that none of these reports have been proven credible and there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.