TBI investigation into deadly shootings leads to arrest of Centerville man

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced an arrest in connection to two deadly shootings in Hickman County.

Friday, TBI agents took over an investigation into the death of 70-year-old Wallace D. Rediker after he was found shot to death in his East Beaverdam Road home.

Their investigation led them to determine David N. Katahn, 70, was the person responsible for Wallace Rediker's death. However, the TBI says Katahn was later found fatally shot in his driveway.

They say further investigations revealed 35-year-old John E. Rediker as the person behind the shooting death of Katahn.

John Rediker was arrested Friday night on one charge of criminal homicide. He is being held without bond at the Hickman County Jail, pending his first court appearance.