TBI issued an endangered child alert for 15-year-old Sumner County teen

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for 15-year-old Sebastian Wayne Drake Rogers.

Sebastian was last seen earlier today in the area of Stafford Court in Hendersonville. Officials say he is about 5'5" tall, 120 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and glasses.

Sebastian is autistic and may not be able to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information about Sebastian's whereabouts is encouraged to call Sumner County Sheriff's Office at 615-451-3838 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

