TBI issues Amber Alert for 6-month-old missing from Roane County

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old out of Roane County in East Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert Tuesday night for Lilybet Boyd who they say went missing from a home in Oliver Springs.

Lilybet is 16 pounds and 25" inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas. Officials say she may be in a dark blue, 2016 Ford Explorer, with temporary TN tag QGJ88B1.

Anyone with information on where she could be was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.