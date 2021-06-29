TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old from Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old missing out of Memphis.

The TBI says Braylen Hunter Clark was last seen Sunday around 1:30 p.m. and is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 26-year-old Barry Medlock.

Braylen is 27" long and 18lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with Medlock Sunday in a blue onesie.

A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Medlock, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information on where he could be was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.