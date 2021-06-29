Watch
News

Actions

TBI issues Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old from Memphis

items.[0].image.alt
TBI
Braylen Hunter Clark and 26-year-old Barry Medlock
amber alert
Posted at 10:54 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 23:59:25-04

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old missing out of Memphis.

The TBI says Braylen Hunter Clark was last seen Sunday around 1:30 p.m. and is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 26-year-old Barry Medlock.

Braylen is 27" long and 18lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen with Medlock Sunday in a blue onesie.

A warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Medlock, according to the TBI.

Anyone with information on where he could be was asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now