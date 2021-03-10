TBI issues Amber Alert for missing Chattanooga teen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Daphne Westbrook.

Officials say she was last seen in Chattanooga in October 2019, and did not return from a weekend visit with her non-custodial father, John Westbrook.

Daphne is 5’3”, 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. John is 6’4”, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Daphne Westbrook



Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Daphne Westbrook



Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Daphne Westbrook



In June 2020, authorities in Hamilton County charged John with custodial interference, and in October, the TBI placed Daphne on its missing children website.

A Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted John on a charge of aggravated kidnapping on Feb. 23 in connection to Daphne’s disappearance.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation John Westbrook



Authorities say the pair could be anywhere but believe John may have traveled to the western United States with Daphne. He has known contacts in Colorado, New Mexico, California, and Washington.

In recent weeks, evidence has led detectives to become increasingly concerned for Daphne’s wellbeing.

In the TBI's announcement, officials said "We’re issuing our AMBER Alert now, because a warrant has been issued for a qualifying crime in Tennessee, and in hopes that – should evidence place her and John in another state – that state will be able to issue an AMBER Alert faster."