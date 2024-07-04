Watch Now
News

Actions

Amber Alert child found dead in lake near her East Tennessee home

serenity.png
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey last seen at her home along Indian Creek Road in Dandridge, Tenn. at around 1 a.m., wearing black shorts and a blue shirt.
serenity.png
Posted at 9:31 AM, Jul 04, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child was found dead in East Tennessee following a statewide Amber Alert on the Fourth of July in her disappearance.

"We have a heartbreaking update on the search for Serenity Kinsey," a spokesperson said with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. "A dive team located her body in the lake near her home a short time ago. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time."

The young girl is Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey, who is nonverbal with autism, according to the TBI. She lived in Dandridge, which is a half hour east of Knoxville.

There is no other information available at this time.

This club witnessed the early days of the AIDS crisis and decided to do something about it.

Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community