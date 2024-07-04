Amber Alert child found dead in lake near her East Tennessee home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A child was found dead in East Tennessee following a statewide Amber Alert on the Fourth of July in her disappearance.

"We have a heartbreaking update on the search for Serenity Kinsey," a spokesperson said with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. "A dive team located her body in the lake near her home a short time ago. Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time."

The young girl is Serenity Alanna Marie Kinsey, who is nonverbal with autism, according to the TBI. She lived in Dandridge, which is a half hour east of Knoxville.

There is no other information available at this time.